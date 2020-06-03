Cebu City COVID-19 count: 42 new cases, one death

CEBU City, Philippines — Cebu City had 42 new cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in 23 different urban barangays in a report released at noon of Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Aside from the new cases, the report done via a press conference also revealed a new death in Barangay Carreta, raising the number of mortality cases to 28, or at least 1.2 percent of the total number of cases.

Cebu City now has a total of 2,422 cases with at least 1,246 active cases and a total of 1,176 recoveries.

The new cases are from urban barangays in the city which already recorded previous cases.

In the northern portion of the city, Barangays Banawa, Luz, Calamba, Camputhaw, Carreta, Lahug, Lorega, Sawang Calero, and Suba recorded one case each.

In the downtown and coastal barangays, Tejero recorded the most cases with four additional asymptomatic cases. Neigboring Barangay Tinago recorded two new cases.

Barangay Duljo recorded six cases, Barangay Ermita recorded two cases, while Barangay San Nicolas Proper recorded 1 new case.

For the central barangays of the city, Labangon recorded the most number of new cases with four cases followed by Barangay Sambag 1 with three cases.

Barangays Guadalupe and Tisa recorded one new case each.

Five southern barangays also recorded cases including Barangays Inayawan , Quiot Pardo, and Basak San Nicolas with two cases each.

Barangays Bulacao and Pardo recorded one new case each.

Most of the cases are asymptomatic and they will be brought to the Barangay Isolation Centers for quarantine.

The 16 recoveries were recorded from Barangays Carreta, Labangon, Ermita, Kamputhaw, Pasil, Lahug, and Mambaling. /bmjo