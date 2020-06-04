Cebu City, Philippines–Who says that cartoons are just for kids?

Apparently, cartoons are often misunderstood as a form of entertainment reserved only for children.

But in reality, there is a huge population of adults who watch cartoons not just for its animation but for its stories that can illustrate both youthful and grown-up themes while still serving as a great escape from the harshness of the real world.

Here are some of the best cartoon shows that adults love as much as kids.

We Bare Bears

People of all ages just can’t simply resist the cuteness factor of Grizzly, Panda, and Ice bear from We Bare Bears.

The adventure of these three bears might be viewed as entertaining for kids, but most of the hilarious situations that the bears find themselves in are very singular to the modern adult setting and are viewed as relatable by the millennials.

We Bare Bears can be considered as one of the best shows for kids right now, but adults appreciate it more because of the morals depicted in the show.

Phineas and Ferb

Originally airing between 2007 and 2015 on the Disney Channel, “Phineas and Ferb” was an animated show intended for kids, but came with an adult sensibility that also welcomed older viewers.

The optimism and curiosity that surrounded Phineas and Ferb’s daily project, the double level of humor intended for kids and adults, and Dr. Doofensmirtz’s failed “-inators” are enough to keep us endlessly entertained despite the inevitable same result.

Adventure Time

While Adventure Time is known for its colorful and fun animation, it actually holds a compelling narrative about relationships and life decisions that got the older audiences hooked.

The series showed that there is more to the surreal adventures of Finn and Jake. The children might’ve enjoyed this series for its bright animation and quirky looking characters but most adults who watched the show enjoyed the complex characters and profound grown up-lessons that the show was able to offer.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Debuting in 2005 on Nickelodeon, Avatar presents a world where individuals can manipulate different elements, using a mystical force called bending.

This cartoon show was a substantial critical and commercial success due to its well-crafted storytelling, world-building, and crisp beautiful animation set in an immersive world centered around a dynamic cast of characters who grow in realistic ways. Not only that, the show was also able to tackle issues like trauma and war in a sensitive manner.

The Dragon Prince

The Dragon Prince is the next all-ages fantasy series to look out for as it is created by the same writer of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The show is set on the continent of Xadia, a fantasy universe that includes magical creatures. In a nutshell, the main characters in this series: two human princes and an elven assassin, team up on an epic quest to bring peace to their warring lands.

This cartoon series was also able to present a well-crafted storyline and character development dedicated to revitalize fantasy tropes to its audience. /bmjo