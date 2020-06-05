Police to strictly monitor no back riding policy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The policemen will also be strictly monitoring the no back riding policy after President Rodrigo Duterte turned down Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia’s request of allowing motorcycle back riding.

Police Brigadier Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said that the mountain barangays in the provinces would not be exempted from the strict implementation of the policy and would also be strictly monitored.

“The national guidelines should also be followed, our governor will do the right thing with harmonizing her executive order with the national policy,” said Ferro.

Meanwhile, Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) chief, said that they would be looking into the areas whose residents had no other means of transportation especially those who live in the remote mountain barangays.

Mariano said that they would be strictly monitoring motorcycles traversing along the national highways as it was emphasized in the national guidelines, but it would also come up about how they would be able to help with those who could only travel through motorcycles.

He said he had directed all his provincial commanders to also coordinate with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) not only to monitor the no-back riding policy but as well as the other violations of motorists./dbs