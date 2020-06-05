Mandaue City: Four recoveries, not six, on June 5

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City government clarified that their city only recorded a total of four new recoveries of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Friday, June 5, and not six which was reported in an earlier update.

The city’s public information office (PIO) announced on Facebook at 8:30 p.m. that they logged four new patients and four new recoveries of COVID-19 for Friday. It was an updated version of the post they first published around 8 p.m. announcing that there were six patients who were already cleared of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Three of the city’s four new patients are from Barangay Subangdaku — a 30-year-old male and a 31-year-old female both from Upper Malibu and a 35-year-old male from Villaver Compound, the PIO said. The 4th new patient, meanwhile, is a 58-year-old male resident from Sitio Orchids, Barangay Opao.

“DRRMO (Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office) personnel are set to decontaminate the areas involved. Contact tracing of the patient’s contacts are also being done as of writing,” the PIO said.

On the other hand, those, who have recovered, were the city’s 17th, MC115th, MC211th, and MC31st patients.

These developments bring the total number of documented COVID-19 cases in Mandaue City to 305, the bulk of which are found in Mandaue City Jail in Barangay Looc. The city’s recoveries have also climbed to 40.

No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported on Friday, keeping the tally at six. /dbs

