No new COVID-19 cases reported in Mandaue on June 2

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City did not log any new cases of the coronavirus disease on Tuesday, but the results of the repeat swab on three patients showed that they continue to have the infection.

This means that patients MC15, MC233, and MC234 will have to remain under quarantine until they are completely free of their sickness.

However, the city posted 16 new recoveries on the same day. Fifteen of them were detainees of the Mandaue City Jail while one was a 25-year-old female resident of the Floremer Subdivision in Barangay Banilad, said an advisory that was posted on the Facebook page of the City Public Information Office, Tuesday night.

The advisory said that the city has so far logged 281 cases of the infection with 32 recoveries and five deaths.

Of the city’s 281 COVID-19 cases, 244 remain as active cases.

The majority of the patients or 204 of them come from the Mandaue City Jail while 40 others come from the different barangays here.

Meanwhile, personnel of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) has facilitated the transfer of eight individuals who recently tested positive for the infection from their residence in Zone 5 in Barangay Mantuyong to the Mandaue City Isolation Facility.

“The transfer was done due to the close proximity of the houses in the area. Zone 5, Brgy. Mantuyong has been on hard lockdown since the first confirmed positive case has been identified in the area,” the advisory said.

In an earlier interview with CDN Digital, Mantuyong Barangay Captain Juanito Urot, Jr. said they are also looking at the possibility of moving all those who had close contact with their eight COVID-19 patients to the isolation facility at the Mandaue City Central School while waiting for their swab test results.