Consolacion logs 9th COVID-19 patient

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Consolacion town in northern Cebu logged its ninth coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patient on Friday, June 5.

However, local officials of Consolacion announced in a post on Facebook late Friday evening that the patient has since died and has been cremated.

The local government said he was a 42-year-old male with address at Purok Sunflower Sitio Pagutlan in Barangay Tayud, and has been suffering Valvular Heart Defect.

He was also a sibling of a previously confirmed coronavirus patient in Consolacion, which is a first-class municipality located approximately 20 kilometers north of Cebu City. Laboratory results of his swab samples were only released on Friday.

The post also said that prior to his death last Wednesday, June 3, the patient was admitted at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) since May 28 due to difficulty in breathing and fever.

“Atong mga pag-ampo alang sa kapahulayan sa iyang kalag. Ug atong pahisubo sa iyang tibuok pamilya,” the post said.

(We offer our prayers for the eternal repose of his soul, and our deepest condolences to the entire family.)

Local government officials in Consolacion also reminded their constituents to stay vigilant and continue to observe health protocols such as physical distancing and frequent handwashing.

Out of the nine documented COVID-19 cases in Consolacion, three have already recovered from the infection. /dbs