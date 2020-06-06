Duterte: Throw online scammers into Pasig river

President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to hurl dishonest sellers on e-commerce platforms into the murky Pasig River as he warned the public to be wary of online scams.

The President warned the public to be careful in buying face masks from con artists who “prey on the misery of the people.”

“Do not go for that kind of sh*t, buying masks online,” Mr. Duterte said.

He advised the public to examine the goods first before paying for the items.

“You check the mask once it’s delivered to you. If it’s not the one you ordered, you invite the one who delivered the mask inside. Tie him up. And when night comes, look for a vehicle and throw him into the Pasig River,” Mr. Duterte said.

“No one would care,” he added. —Julie M. Aurelio