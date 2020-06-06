Student from Bantayan, Cebu shows off his amazing digital fashion illustrations online

CEBU CITY, Philippines—While under home quarantine, Art Millen Dondon channeled his unused time and energy to digital fashion illustration.

To his surprise, Dondon was able to create amazing online designs that were also well-loved and appreciate by netizens who saw these on his social media page.

“I used a phone application to do the art illustration but before that, I sketch the design first on paper so I can make magic happen with the use of the application,” said Dondon, a Bantayan town native.

Dondon, a second-year interior design student of the Cebu Technological University (CTU), said that he did a “school-themed illustration” which was his favorite art subject.

He made sure that each of his creations would carry the official color of the university that it represents.

“It was my first time to actually do it and it quickly became viral,” he added.

Dondon posted his creations online during the months of March and April and his artworks became an instant hit.

As of 10 a.m. today, June 6, 2020, Dondon’s illustrations have so far generated 6,000 shares and 4,400 post reactions.

He said that he is very overwhelmed that others appreciate his creations, which he started out of his boredom.

Dondon shared his creations with CDN Digital hoping to also inspire other designers like him who are in need of inspiration to bring out their creative juices. He said that one does not necessarily need a college degree to excel and reach your dreams.

“I really wanted to enhance my skills and discover things when it comes to fashion industry maong it’s not a hindrance for me nga wala koy background sa fashion,” he said.

Below are samples of Dondon’s digital fashion illustration: