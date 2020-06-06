Cebu City records 36 new COVID-19 cases, 8 recoveries on June 6

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City recorded 36 new cases or the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID) on June 6, 2020, raising the total number of cases in the city to 2,618.

According to the data from the Cebu City Health Department, the most number of cases were recorded in Barangays Sambag 2 and Bulacao with 5 new cases each. Most cases were also recorded in urban barangays with already recorded cases.

Here is the breakdown of cases in Cebu City for June 6, 2020:

Northern barangays:

Sawang Calero – 2

Lahug – 1

T. Padilla- 1

Mabolo – 1

Pahina central – 3

Central barangays:

Calamba – 2

Sambag 2 – 5

Sambag 1 – 1

Day as – 1

Labangon-1

Coastal Barangays

Sto nino – 3

Suba – 2

Tinago – 1

Tejero – 1

Southern Barangays:

Bulacao – 5

Cogon pardo – 2

Quiot – 1

Basak San Nicolas – 1

Inayawan – 2

The city also recorded eight recoveries from Barangay Mambaling, Barangay Luz, and the jail facilities in Barangay Kalunasan.

There are now a total of 1,565 recoveries in the city or recovery rate of 60 percent.

No deaths were recorded on June 6, 2020. /dbs