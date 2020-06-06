DILG-7: Cases of brgy officials linked to SAP irregularities sent to Manila

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Interior and Local Government in Central Visayas (DILG-7) has forwarded 38 complaints against barangay officials, who were allegedly involved in the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) distribution irregularities, to the field office for verification.

This, after Regional Director Leocadio Trovela of the DILG-7 revealed that they were able to receive 47 complaints this week about barangay officials allegedly involved in the irregularities.

In a press statement, it was said that the 38 were forwarded for verification which included 28 complaints from Cebu City, 5 from Cebu province, 3 from Bohol and 2 from Negros Oriental.

“So far, the DILG-7 had forwarded 12 verified complaints to the Office of the Secretary of Interior and Local Government. One was from Bohol; three were from Cebu province; two from Negros Oriental; five from Cebu City and one from Siquijor,” reads a portion of DILG-7 statement.

It was said that the central office would be determining if the complaints were valid which would also be later submitted to the Office of the Special Assistant to the President for further action.

From the received complaints, eight were said to have been forwarded to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) which were among those already filed at the prosecutor’s office.

It could be remembered that the CIDG-7 disclosed that they were able to file charges against 16 barangay officials and 27 other persons who were found to be involved with the irregularities including those that were receiving the assistance even when they were not qualified.

Read: 16 barangay officials, 27 others charged for ‘irregularities’ in SAP distribution

Trovela assured that the DILG-7 office would continue to receive complaints and make sure to conduct investigation to verify the reports and then file appropriate criminal and administrative charges./dbs