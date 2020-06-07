Bantayan’s animal sanctuary needs help

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Island Rescue Wildlife Reserve in Barangay Pooc, Santa Fe, Bantayan Island is looking for adopters and donors to keep this animal sanctuary running.

This animal sanctuary in Bantayan was built by the couple, Greg and Tina last 2016, and just November of last year, Greg passed away making it a little harder for Tina to maintain the sanctuary on her own.

“Since Greg died, the sanctuary is 100 percent run by donations already. Before, 90 percent comes from Greg’s income in his room renting. We closed that business cause I can’t travel yet to Australia and both his brothers are busy with their own jobs. At the moment I have two caretakers with me and since the island is closed, I don’t have much volunteers,” said Tina.

With the current situation in the sanctuary, Tina resorted to social media to ask for donations and adopters to open their homes to 79 rescued dogs and 14 rescued cats.

“Our priority is always the safety of the animals,” she added.

She said donations came in as soon as they heard of the news about how the sanctuary was doing.

Now, Tina opens its doors for more donations to keep these animals healthy and safe inside the sanctuary until they find their forever homes.

The animals in the sanctuary do not just need food but vitamins and some needs treatment for certain illnesses and the maintenance of the sanctuary also plays a big part in keeping the animals safe.

If you would want to extend your help to these animals you can message them on their Facebook page, Island Sanctuary Wildlife Reserve. /dbs