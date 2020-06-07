Pagasa: Cebu to experience rain showers on June 7

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebu will be experiencing moderate to heavy rain showers Sunday, June 7, 2020, according to the thunderstorm advisory of Pagasa Mactan Bureau.

Moderate to heavy rain showers with lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms are expected over Pinamungajan, Toledo City, Balamban, Asturias, a portion of Cebu City and Minglanilla, Bantayan, Madridejos, Daanbantayan, Medellin, Alegria, Malabuyoc, Dumanjug and Toledo City.

These moderate to heavy rain showers will persist for at least 30 minutes to one hour in the areas specified above.

Updates will be given regularly by Pagasa to keep everyone updated with the weather situation in Cebu.

With this, Pagasa is advising all residents living in landslide and flash flood-prone areas to take extra precautionary measures.

While Cebu City will also be experiencing isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. /dbs