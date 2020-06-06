Pagasa: Fine weather with cloudy skies, chance of rain nationwide

MANILA, Philippines — The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to the Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Soccsksargen, Davao del Sur on Monday, according to the state weather bureau.

The ITCZ and easterlies or warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered rain showers or thunderstorms to Palawan, Visayas and the rest of Mindanao, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its 4 a.m. update.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will likewise be experienced in Metro Manila and the rest of the country due to easterlies and localized thunderstorms, said Pagasa.

According to Pagasa weather specialist Meno Mendoza, the isolated rain showers and thunderstorms in some parts of the country may occur in the afternoon or evening.

“Dahil sa epekto ng ridge ng HPA (high pressure area) sa Hilagang Luzon at sa gayun na rin ang epekto ng easrterlies ay magkakaroon pa rin ng maaliwalas na panahon na may posibilidad ng panandaliang pagbuhos ng ulan lalo na sa hapon o gabi,” he said.

(Because of the ridge of the HPA in Northern Luzon and due to easterlies, there will be fair weather with possible isolated rains in the afternoon or evening.)

Forecast temperature range in key cities:

Metro Manila: 25 to 35 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 26 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 26 to 37 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Cebu City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 27 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius