Pagasa: Fine weather with cloudy skies, chance of rain nationwide
MANILA, Philippines — The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to the Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Soccsksargen, Davao del Sur on Monday, according to the state weather bureau.
The ITCZ and easterlies or warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered rain showers or thunderstorms to Palawan, Visayas and the rest of Mindanao, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its 4 a.m. update.
Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will likewise be experienced in Metro Manila and the rest of the country due to easterlies and localized thunderstorms, said Pagasa.
According to Pagasa weather specialist Meno Mendoza, the isolated rain showers and thunderstorms in some parts of the country may occur in the afternoon or evening.
“Dahil sa epekto ng ridge ng HPA (high pressure area) sa Hilagang Luzon at sa gayun na rin ang epekto ng easrterlies ay magkakaroon pa rin ng maaliwalas na panahon na may posibilidad ng panandaliang pagbuhos ng ulan lalo na sa hapon o gabi,” he said.
(Because of the ridge of the HPA in Northern Luzon and due to easterlies, there will be fair weather with possible isolated rains in the afternoon or evening.)
Forecast temperature range in key cities:
Metro Manila: 25 to 35 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 17 to 26 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 26 to 37 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
Cebu City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 27 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius
