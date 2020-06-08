In Talisay City: Hospital worker, 2 others test positive for COVID-19

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A hospital worker and two individuals manifesting influenza-like illnesses (ILIs) were the latest addition to the coronavirus cases in Talisay City, Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas said Sunday night, June 7, 2020.

The three were an addition to the nine new cases of the infection which Gullas announced Sunday morning. The nine individuals included contacts of previously identified COVID-19 patients.

Read: 9 new COVID cases in Talisay for Sunday, June 7

With the addition of the 12 new cases, Talisay City now has a total of 58 confirmed cases of the infection.

“I know we have had several positives over the weekend. But hopefully tomorrow (Monday) I have good news for all of you. Just confirming everything but I believe ubay2x tag recoveries within next week,” Gullas said in a Facebook post, Sunday night.

“Hopefully we can start the new week with good news. Please pray for us and for more recoveries,” he added.

New Cases

Patient No. (PT) 56 is a 56-year-old hospital worker in Cebu City who was swabbed on June 5 after she was exposed to a COVID-19 patient, Gullas said.

The Cansojong resident was scheduled for transfer to Talisay City’s isolation facility Sunday night.

Gullas said that PT 57 and 58, on the other hand, were swabbed on June 2 and June 1 respectively after they manifested symptoms of ILI like coughing and fever.

PY57 is a 29-year-old female resident of Barangay San Roque who is currently working at home. The patient was swabbed by the Talisay City Health Office and has been on home quarantine since May 28.

PT58 is a 59-year-old male resident of Barangay Linao, who was swabbed after he complained of an on and off fever and coughing.

Gullas said that the patient had been quarantined since June 1.