CBC an avenue for parents to find laptops in preparation for kids’ online learning

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The coronavirus brought about so many changes in our lives. One of the most significant changes would be living under a “new normal.”

One of the new norms that is expected is lesser face-to-face interaction. And one of the most affected with this is education.

President Rodrigo Duterte said last month that he would not allow students to go back to school until a vaccine for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was available, drawing objections from educators and lawmakers who insisted modifications to the learning system could be introduced to prevent a longer disruption of education forced by the new coronavirus pandemic.

Read: Duterte: No vaccine, no school opening

The Education department, though, suggested that classes resume in August but not necessarily done by physically going to school but through online classes, or virtually.

If this pushes through, this means some students will need gadgets such as laptops to be able to continue schooling.

Read: Students weigh in on online learning

This is why laptops and other gadgets such as smartphones are among the top items being searched for in the online barter group, Cebu Barter Community.

Aware of the need of these electronic items, some people willingly gave up their old gadgets to students who need may need them for the coming academic year 2020-2021.

Read: Mom in Cebu City receives laptop from netizen for free

One of the first CBC members who willingly offered her laptop to a student was Menchie Hermosisisma.

“I saw people in CBC scrambling to make a batter for laptops, smartphones & printers. Then I realized they were mostly parents & guardians who can’t afford these but they desperately need them for the incoming online lessons of their children so I looked for the laptops in our rooms, I checked them and posted at CBC,” she said.

After a few minutes of posting her offer, hundreds of parents and members messaged her for her laptop but one parent stood out for her and that is Daphne Juezan, who lives in Busay and has three kids at home with no laptop for their online classes.

“Tears of joy flowed from my eyes as soon as I read what she messages me. It was an unexpected event in my life. We needed the laptop as far as a parent is a concern because education is still the best gift I could give to my daughters,” said Juezan.

Two other ladies also did the same as they looked for students and families who needed their used laptops.

Yoshiko Gacasan, 24, said she saw this viral cartoon photo of a grandmother asking to do more laundry so she can provide a laptop for her grandson. The photo made her think of giving up her used laptop so others can use it.

“I wanted to give it to a well-deserving family so they could pay it forward one day,” she said.

Gacasan chose a family from Banilad who did not even send her a message.

“It was a friend of mine who told me about the family. I saw in one of the posts of the mother online that she said, “ikawatawa nalang namo ang problema” (we’ll just laugh out this problem) and that was it for me. They deserved the laptop,” Gacasan said.

Barbie Jurolan, meanwhile, said her college life urged her to give back to those who need it the most.

“When I was in college, it was so hard to finish every project I had without a PC (personal computer)– it’s even harder to borrow from friends. I don’t want other kids to experience. Having no access to PC shouldn’t be a hurdle in acquiring quality education,” said the 25-year-old Jurolan.

Jurolan said that she gave her laptop to a family in Consolacion who has a grade one student who is a cancer survivor.

“His kid is a cancer survivor and it is his first time to attend school. However, due to financial constraints, they’re unable to purchase a laptop,” she said.

The father of the kid, Kim Alivio, said that aside from his first grader he still has an incoming grade five student as well.

“Thank you to mam Annie Jurolan. This is a huge help for the education of my kids,” Alivio said in a FB post.

With these touching stories shared on CBC, Bong Abela, the man behind the online barter group, couldn’t help but be happy.

Read: Cebu Barter Community happy to go beyond just bartering in Cebu

He said the group is worth keeping, especially now that it is not just a page for bartering, but also for extending help as well. /bmjo