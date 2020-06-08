RACU-7 urges netizens to report to Facebook duplicate, fake accounts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Regional Anti-Cyber Crime Unit in Central Visayas (RACU-7) Police is urging netizens to report to Facebook duplicate accounts that started surfacing last June 7, 2020.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Artemio Ricabo, deputy chief of RACU-7, told reporters on Monday morning, June 8, that it would be easier if the real account owners would immediately report the fake duplicate accounts to the social networking site than going through RACU-7.

Read: No personal information of UP Cebu students, alumni leaked

He said that as of this time, RACU-7 is still investigating and tracing the hackers behind the creation of the dummy accounts. But Ricarbo admitted that tracing these dummy accounts is a bit difficult, especially since anyone could just make an account.

“Usually dummy accounts are hard to trace as anybody could make an account of somebody. That is why we rely on Facebook so that if there is a fake account, they would be able to delete it,” said Ricarbo.

READ: Student Body raises concern over ‘ghost accounts’ attacks vs UP Cebu community

According to Ricarbo, if these fake accounts will not be reported, it maybe used to scam other people.

Ricarbo assured that they will also be doing their part in looking into those who might be behind the creation of the dummy accounts. /bmjo