CCTO impounds 22 vehicles on June 8

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) impounded 22 vehicles during an operation against traffic violators in south district barangays of Cebu City on Monday morning, June 8, 2020.

Impounded were 15 motorcycles, four e-bikes, two tricycles, and a trisikad (pedicab).

CCTO said in a Facebook post on Monday morning that drivers’ violations included the lack of driver’s license, franchise, and vehicle registration. They also issued 18 citation tickets against violators of the government’s social distancing policy.

“Sayod kita nga wla pajud ni nawla ang pandemic nga Covid-19 nga atong gi sagubang karon,busa mo tamod lang unta kita sa Social distancing aron malikayan nga kita mataptan,” the advisory said.

(We are well aware that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, thus, the need to observe social distancing to prevent the spread of the infection.)

In their FB post, CCTO said it focused its operation in the city’s south district, because this is were motorists who often disregard traffic regulations are rampant.

Monday’s operation was focused in Barangays Tisa, Buhisan, Quiot, and Pardo and along Sabellano, Tagunol, Cabreros, C. Padilla, Tabada, Carlock, Tupas, and Magallanes Streets.

“South area among gi operationan tungod sa grabi jud nga badlongon nga mga motorista, labi na ang mga habal2x sa maong area ….” said the CCTO post.

(We operated in the south area because that is where most motorists including habal-habal drivers who disregard traffic regulations are located.) /bmjo