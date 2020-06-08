Tricycles in Mandaue to ply within the interior roads only

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Since public transportation is still scarce in Mandaue City, tricycles have been given special permits to ply in five designated zones within the city.

Lawyer Jamaal Calipayan, Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), executive director, told CDN Digital that tricycle drivers and operators, who applied for special permits last Monday, June 1, had their permits released on Friday, June 5.

“Sa pagkakaron wala pa lang gyud ko naka update pila na ang na release-an but for sure ubay-ubay nato, and we are still releasing up to now sa katong mga backlogs from last week,” said Calipayan.

(For now, I have not had an update about how many permits have been released, but I am sure that it has been a lot and we are still releasing our backlogs last week.)

Calipayan said that tricycle drivers would only have to present their documents supporting that he was a registered franchise owner and his driver’s license.

Drivers, who are 21 years old and below or 60 years old and above, are still prohibited from operating.

He said that these tricycles were only allowed to ply within the designated five zones in the city or the interior parts of the city since tricycles were prohibited to travel on national highways.

One tricycle unit is only allowed to carry one passenger with the fare of P25.

With this, the special permit also comes with a condition that one unit should religiously follow all the health protocols.

“Ang unit naa na siyay mga health protocols, katong naay cover, naay disinfectatant unya dapat ang driver kay magmask,” he added.

(The unit should follow health protocols. This should have covers, disinfectant and the driver should wear masks.)/dbs