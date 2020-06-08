Health worker among Talisay’s 3 new cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City has reported three more cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) this Monday, June 8, 2020. One of them is a health worker.

In an announcement through his Facebook page, Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas said two of the patients are from Barangay Bulacao while one is from Barangay Poblacion.

Among the new COVID-19 patients of Talisay City are PT 59, a 31-year-old female health worker, who works in a hospital in Cebu City.

The patient, who is from Barangay Poblacion was swabbed last Friday, June 5, as part of the routine screening of their hospital. PT 59 is currently under isolation since Friday and is asymptomatic.

The second patient recorded today, PT60, is a 28-year-old woman from Barangay Bulacao.

“She was swabbed by the Talisay City Health Office last June 2 due to ILI (influenza-like illness) symptoms. Positive result came in today. Since then, she has been in isolation. Patient will transferred to our facility. She’s asymptomatic as of the moment,” Gullas said on his announcement.

The city’s third new case this Monday, on the other hand, is currently confined to a hospital in southern Cebu. Tagged as PT61, the patient is a 27-year-old from Barangay Bulacao who also has diabetes.

This brings the total number of cases here to 82./dbs