Minglanilla logs 1 more COVID-19 case on June 8

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Minglanilla town has reported one new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) case this Monday, June 8, 2020.

The Rural Health Unit, in an announcement, said the new patient was a 31-year-old man who resided in a subdivision in Barangay Tungkil.

Although the patient was unemployed, the RHU said the patient’s mother worked in Cebu City and would return to their home everyday.

The patient experienced cough and fever from May 30 to 31 and was admitted at the district hospital in the town and was tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient was now under home isolation, the announcement read./dbs