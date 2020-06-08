Slight revamp of PRO-7 officers implemented

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There is a slight shift of key positions in the offices of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) effective today, June 8, 2020.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of PRO-7, told reporters that the shift was a regular change of posts while others were affected by emergency leave of a police officer.

Ferro was referring to the assignment of Police Colonel Cydric Earl Tamayo, who is the temporary officer-in-charge of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Tamayo took over the CCPO post after Police Colonel Josefino Ligan took a sick leave for about two weeks.

Ferro assured that Ligan would be able to come back and just need to rest to take off some stress from the hectic schedule of the CCPO.

Other offices also have new heads like the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) of the Cebu Police Provicnial Office (CPPO), which will now be handled by Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Korret, former head of the City Mobile Force Company (CMFC) of the CCPO.

Korret replaced Police Lieutenant Colonel Marlu Conag, who was transferred to the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO).

The head of the PIB of Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO), Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gifter Sucalit, was also transferred to Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (NOPPO).

“It’s a routine reassignment kasi naa may mga officers nga two years na kapin sa ilang assignment so we will be changing. That’s the normal procedure,” said Ferro.

(It is a routine reassignment because there are police officers who have served two years in their assigned posts so we will be changing or reassigning them. That is the normal procedure.)

Ferro assured that the shift of positions would not be able to affect the performance of the departments during this time where the police were also handling security measures against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)./dbs