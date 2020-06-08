Garcia: Cebu Province has 10 new cases on June 8

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has announced that there are 10 new COVID-19 cases in Cebu province this Monday, June 8, 2020.

Consolacion town has four new cases.

Talisay City, on the other hand, has three new cases which Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas in a separate CDN Digital report included a health worker, who works at a Cebu City hospital.

While the last three new COVID-19 positive patients for the day in the province are from Minglanilla, Balamban and Tabuelan towns that has each a new case.

Garcia said that the patient from Tabuelan, however, had long been residing in Cebu City.

Garcia said the Capitol was still reviewing the declared address of the patients as some of them were still using their hometown in the declared address despite having settled in the city./dbs