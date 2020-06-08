outbrain
NEW COVID-19 POSITIVE PATIENTS

Garcia: Cebu Province has 10 new cases on June 8

By: Rosalie O. Abatayo - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | June 08,2020 - 08:10 PM
Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia says the province has 10 new cases of COVID-19 today, June 8. | CDN Digital file photo

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia says the province has 10 new cases of COVID-19 today, June 8. | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has announced that there are 10 new COVID-19 cases in Cebu province this Monday, June 8, 2020.

Consolacion town has four new cases.

Talisay City, on the other hand, has three new cases which Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas in a separate CDN Digital report included a health worker, who works at a Cebu City hospital.

Read more: Health worker among Talisay’s 3 new cases

While the last three new COVID-19 positive patients for the day in the province are from Minglanilla, Balamban and Tabuelan towns that has each a new case.

Garcia said that the patient from Tabuelan, however, had long been residing in Cebu City.

Garcia said the Capitol was still reviewing the declared address of the patients as some of them were still using their hometown in the declared address despite having settled in the city./dbs

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.