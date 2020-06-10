LPA, southwesterly wind flow cause widespread rains in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The widespread rains currently experienced in Cebu and other parts of the Visayas due to the low pressure area (LPA) east of Eastern Samar may last until Thursday, June 11, 2020.

At 11 a.m. this Wednesday, June 10, Pagasa Visayas has already issued a yellow rainfall warning over northern Cebu, including Camotes Island, and the provinces of Leyte, Southern Leyte, Biliran, Eastern Samar and Samar.

The yellow rainfall warning means flooding in low-lying areas and landslides in uplands are possible.

Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains are also expected over southern Cebu and Negros Oriental at noon this Wednesday. These rainfalls may persist within two to three hours, Pagasa’s 11:30 a.m. advisory said.

Netherlen Seletrero, a weather specialist at the Mactan Station of Pagasa, said the LPA near Eastern Visayas and the southwesterly wind flow are causing the present widespread rains that range from light to moderate with occasional heavy rains in Central Visayas.

She said the weather here in Cebu may persist overnight and until Thursday, June 11, and start to improve on Friday, June 12.

Seletrero said the LPA, located at 30 km east-northeast of Borongan City, Eastern Samar at 10 a.m. today, is also expected to develop into a tropical depression within the next 48 hours. It will be named Butchoy. / dcb