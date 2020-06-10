After getting help from ‘strangers’, Tisa resident to resume feeding program

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Starting on Thursday, June 11, 2020, Ghen Camañero will again be serving hot porridge for breakfast to neighbors in Sitio San Miguel in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City.

Camañero said that her offer of free breakfast will continue for six days.

“Mabalik na puhon ang feeding sa among dapit kay naay mo sponsor. Daku kaayo ni nga tabang sa mga bata,” said Camańero.

(We will again be organizing a feeding program in our community because we already found sponsors. This is a very big help for the children here.)

Camañero, 40, thought of giving out free porridge over a month ago to especially help feed children in their area whose parents lost their source of livelihood with the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine.

She sought the help of some friends in the daily preparation of the porridge which they would distribute just outside of her home in Sitio San Miguel, an urban poor community.

But she had to stop feeding between 80 to 100 of their neighbors starting on June 1 because she too was already experiencing financial difficulties.

While she took a break, Camañero organized an online fundraising campaign and appealed for donations from kind-hearted netizens.

At least four individuals have so far responded to her appeal for help.

“Naay ni sponsor for 6 days. So, among gipaningkamutan nga i sayu ug i-hapsay pa ang feeding para dli pa daghag taw sa gawas aron ma maintain ang social distancing,” she added.

(Sponsors are helping us prepare porridge for six days. What we are doing now is to make sure that the distribution will be orderly and that social distancing will still be observed.)

Camañero said that they will also be adjusting the time of their distribution to 8 a.m. instead of 9 a.m. to also avoid from causing disruptions in their area.

Since some of their neighbors had to already report back to work, she did not want to obstruct the passageway in their community.

Camañero said she is very grateful to ‘strangers’ who responded to her call for help. She also expressed hope that more will also go out of their way and help in her cause. / dcb