Mandaue City has three kinds of bike lanes

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Now that Mandaue City has started to put up bike lanes around key areas in the city, bikers should now familiarize themselves with the different types of these lanes.

Apparently, there are three types of bike lanes in the city, according to Lawyer Jamaal Calipayan, the executive director of Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM).

Calipayan told CDN Digital through a phone interview that the the three kinds of bike lanes are the dedicated bike lanes, shared bike lane or line, and the limited access bike lanes.

The difference between the three, according to Calipayan, is that the dedicated lanes will be put in streets within the city’s core and that has sufficient space, such as the one-way streets, while the shared bike lanes are those interior roads that cannot accommodate dedicated lanes. The limited-access lanes, meanwhile, are those that will be placed in roads where trucks usually pass.

The dimensions of the dedicated and limited-access lanes will be the same–1.2 meters wide separated by white paint markings. The shared lane is only a one-foot-wide paint marker that bikes can use as a guide to follow.

Calipayan explained that the limited-access lanes will only be used when truck ban is being implemented. Otherwise, when trucks are allowed to pass, bikes are prohibited to pass.

“Gi buhat ni nato para lang sad sa safety sa atong mga bikers, since di man gyud ta maka hatag pa og complete nga loop for bike lanes,” he added.

(We are doing this for the safety of our bikers since we cannot yet put a complete loop for our bike lanes.)

Calipayan and his team started putting up the dedicated lanes on Monday, June 8, in areas within the city’s core. /bmjo