COVID-19 cases in PH exceed 23,000; death toll stands at 1,027

MANILA, Philippines — Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the country exceeded 23,000 on Wednesday as the Department of Health (DOH) recorded 750 new cases.

The total number of cases now stands at 23,732.

Of the new cases, 452 were “fresh” or those whose test results were validated and released within the last three days, while 288 cases were “late” reports.

Among the fresh cases, 91 are from Metro Manila, 83 are from Central Visayas, 22 are returning Filipino migrant workers, while the remaining 277 came from elsewhere in the country.

Meanwhile, late cases consist of 100 patients from Metro Manila, one from Central Visayas, 45 repatriates, while the 142 others came from various areas nationwide.

A total of 4,895 have so far recovered from the viral illness with 159 new recoveries, while 1,027 succumbed to the disease, the DOH said.

