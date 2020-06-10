Rains, cloudy skies hover over Cebu as LPA, southwesterly winds persist

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Low Pressure Area (LPA) and the southwesterly windflow continue to bring cloudy skies with scattered and widespread rains and thunderstorms in Cebu and most parts of the country.

As of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, the state weather bureau said the LPA was estimated at about 30 kilometers East of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

Pagasa Visayas has already issued a rainfall advisory due to the light to moderate with occasional heavy rains over northern Cebu and the provinces of Leyte, Biliran, Samar, and Eastern Samar. The rainfalls may persist for two to three hours.

Pagasa also warned that heavy rains brought by the LPA and the southwesterly winds may induce flash floods in low-lying areas or landslides in the uplands.

In an interview this Wednesday morning, Pagasa Mactan Weather Specialist Netherlen Seletrero said the inclement weather may last until Thursday, June 11, and start to improve by Friday, June 12.

Seletrero said the LPA is also expected to develop into a tropical depression within the next 48 hours. It will be the second typhoon to enter the country this year and will be named Butchoy. /bmjo