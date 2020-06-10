Talisay City’s new cases are health workers again

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City recorded six new cases and five of these are health workers and professionals working from both inside and outside the city.

In his Facebook page, Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas revealed that the health workers were from Barangays Lagtang, Bulacao, Linao, and San Isidro.

The 30-year-old male hospital employee from Barangay Linao was swabbed on June 5, 2020, because of fever and cough. He is currently being quarantined in a facility.

Read: Talisay City records 4 new COVID-19 cases, mostly health workers

The 29-year-old female health worker from Barangay Lagtang was also swabbed on June 5, 2020, and is a direct contact of the male employee.

A 30-year-old male health worker hailing from Barangay Bulacao also proved positive to the virus. He is working in a hospital in Cebu City and currently being quarantined there.

He has never been home in Bulacao since April 2020.

Two of the health workers are from Barangay San Isidro, both are working in Cebu City, and developed symptoms of the coronavirus.

The 22-year-old female health worker was swabbed on June 8, 2020, and she has been on isolation since. Her family of three is also under quarantine.

The 46-year-old male health worker was swabbed on June 9, 2020, and is quarantined in Cebu City. His family of six are under isolation in Talisay City.

“Just like yesterday, again I ask all of you to not discriminate our hospital workers. They truly are our heroes and frontliners in this war against COVID. They do not deserve to be discriminated against. They deserved to be praised and thanked,” said Mayor Gullas.

Meanwhile, a non-health worker also proved positive to the COVID-19 but died before the results came out.

The 30-year-old female from Barangay Cansojong died at the Talisay District Hospital on June 5, 2020, after falling down the stairs, developing a fever, and stomachache.

The patient was buried on the same day and her family is now on quarantine.

Talisay City now has a total of 92 cases of the coronavirus with at least 12 deaths and 23 recoveries. /rcg