Talisay City records 4 new COVID-19 cases, mostly health workers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City recorded 4 new cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) from three different barangays and most of the cases involved health workers.

Two of the new cases were from Barangay San Roque, both female.

The first patient is a 53-year-old woman who was admitted at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center on June 8, 2020 for hypertension.

She underwent routine swab and turned out positive of the virus. Her family of six are now under home quarantine in San Roque.

The other patient is a 27-year-old health worker in Cebu City. She was swabbed on June 7, 2020 and results turned out to be positive. She is now isolated.

Another female patient is from Barangay Bulacao.

The 36-year-old woman is a hospital worker in a government hospital in Cebu City and was swabbed on June 8, 2020. She is now being quarantined in the hospital facility while her family will be monitored by the Talisay City Health.

The last new case for Talisay City is a 31-year-old male from Barangay Campo Cuatro. He is a government hospital employee in Talisay City and was swabbed on June 8, 2020.

The patient is now in a quarantine facility in the city.

There are now 86 cases of the virus in Talisay City with at least 11 deaths and 23 recoveries.

“To all positive cases today, especially to our frontliners. As far as the city government of Talisay is concerned, you have our praise and admiration,” said Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas. /bmjo