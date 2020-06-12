COVID-19 cases in Lapu-Lapu rise to 162

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Lapu-Lapu City logged 17 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) as reported late Thursday evening, June 11, 2020.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan announced on Facebook that the 17 new confirmed COVID-19 patients in the city are from Seaside, Pusok (1); Lawis, Subabasbas (1); Pacific Grande, Timpoloc, Babag (2); Carajay, Gub-ob (1); Marigondon (1); Malinawon, Agus (2); Firing Range, Pusok (2); Yellowbell, Looc (2); New Lipata, Pusok (2); Proper, Bankal (1); and in Pajo (2).

As a result, the total number of documented COVID-19 cases in Lapu-Lapu City has increased to 162 as of June 11.

There were no new recoveries and deaths reported, keeping its tally at 58 and nine respectively.

‘Modern heroes’

In the same post, Chan urged his constituents to express gratitude towards “modern heroes” who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic at the frontlines as the nation celebrates its 122nd Independence Day today, Friday (June 12).

“…dungan natong i-ampo nga makab-ot pod nato ang atong gihandom nga kagawasan gikan sa sakit nga naghatag og dakong kabalaka ug kahasol sa kadaghanan,” said Chan.

(Let’s also pray that we may recover from this disease that brought great worries and struggles to everyone.) /bmjo