DepEd: Almost 10M students have enrolled

Nearly 10 million students have enrolled for the incoming school year, according to Department of Education (DepEd) statistics.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones told a Senate hearing that the 9,961,396 students made up 36 percent of projected enrollment for 2020.

Some 9.6 million will be attending the country’s public schools starting on Aug. 24.

Three regions surpassed 1 million enrollees as of Thursday: Calabarzon (1.6 million), Metro Manila (1.3 million) and Central Luzon (1 million). —MATTHEW REYSIO-CRUZ