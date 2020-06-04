Penumbral lunar eclipse to be visible in PH on June 6

MOALBOAL, CEBU — A penumbral lunar eclipse, a celestial event, is expected to be visible in the country on Saturday dawn, June 6, 2020.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) website, the eclipse begins when the moon enters penumbra at 1:45 a.m. and ends at 5:04 a.m. of June 6.

A penumbral eclipse occurs when the moon passes through the faint penumbral portion of the earth’s shadow.

In Cebu City, the penumbral eclipse will reach its peak at 3:24 a.m.

Jhomar Eclarino, weather specialist of Mactan Station of Pagasa, said that the lunar eclipse will be visible in Metro Cebu.

“As long as good ang weather condition, clear sky tayo and walay rain, makita siya,” he said.

(As long as we have good weather condition, a clear sky and it’s not cloudy and rainy, it will be visible.)

For those hoping to witness this celestial event, Eclarino has a tip.

“Naked eye [siya makita]. So kung gusto sila mutan-aw as long as okay ang weather makita siya, [pwedi.] Kung ganahan sila, pwedi mag telescope kay di man siya solar,” he said.

(We can see it with our naked eye. So if they really want to see it, as long as we have good weather, it can be visible. If they want, they can also use a telescope because it’s not solar [eclipse.])

Aside from the Philippines, the penumbral lunar eclipse can be also observed in Europe and [other parts of] Asia, Australia, Africa, South and East South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica. /bmjo