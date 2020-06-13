Consolacion records 2 new COVID-19 cases on June 12

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in Consolacion town in northern Cebu has increased to 24.

The latest cases involving residents of Barangays Tyud and Pitogo were reported on Friday, June 12, 2020.

“Contact tracing was conducted immediately. Swab testing is being done to all identified direct contacts, and disinfection was made within the area of residence of the patients,” said a post on its official Facebook page.

Consolacion town has also logged at least six recoveries and one death. Three of these were Persons Deprived of Liberty who are now detained at the Mandaue City Jail and three other residents. / dcb