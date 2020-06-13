DENR-7 makes over P3M donation to help Central Visayas LGUs in fight COVID-19

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu- The Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) has made a donation of over P3 million worth of supplies and materials to help local government units in the region in their campaign against the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019.

Its donations included one million worth of confiscated logs with an order of finality which the agency gave for use in the establishment of quarantine facilities, said Regional Executive Director Paquito Melicor in an advisory that was posted on the DENR Central Visayas Facebook page Saturday night, June 12, 2020.

Their other donations were hygiene and sanitation kits – P1.3 million; PPEs for medical frontliners – P500, 000; and food products, vitamins and food supplements that were distributed to frontliners manning the different checkpoints in the provinces of Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor – P400,000.

Melicor said that PENRO Bohol also allowed the use of a DENR building there as a quarantine facility for locally stranded individuals and repatriated OFWs.

“We are doing our best to help and extend our support to our partner government agencies especially to our frontliners and health workers in these trying times. Rest assured that we shall continue our efforts to help contain the spread of COVID-19 and help manage its impacts not only to the economy but most importantly to the environment,” said Melicor.

The advisory said that DENR-7 personnel and those assigned with its line bureaus like Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 7, Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) 7, Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Offices (PENROs), and Community Environment and Natural Resources offices (CENROs) gave voluntary contributions which totaled to P357,550. They used the cash for the purchase of additional PPEs and face masks.