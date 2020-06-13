Cebuano among 12 outstanding young scientists

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A Cebuano scientist was included in this year’s list of the Top 12 Outstanding Young Scientists (OYS) who were chosen by the National Academy of Science and Technology (NAST).

Dr. Adrian Ybañez, who is from the Cebu Technological University (CTU), was recognized for his expertise in the field of veterinary sciences. He was the only recipient of the prestigious award from outside Luzon.

Other outstanding scientists who were noted for their contributions in veterinary sciences were Dr. Remil Galay from the University of the Philippines Los Baños and Dr. Melbourne Talactac from the Cavite State University.

The OYS is an annual award given to Filipino scientists age 41 years old and below who have “made significant contributions to science and technology.”

It is composed of five divisions namely agricultural sciences; biological sciences; chemical, mathematical, and physical sciences; engineering sciences; and technology, health sciences, and social sciences.

NAST announced the 12 OYS awardees last June 11. See the complete list below.

1. Dr. Remil L. Galay, Veterinary Science (University of the Philippines Los Baños)

2. Dr. Adrian P. Ybañez, Veterinary Sciences (Cebu Technological University)

3. Dr. Melbourne R. Talactac, Veterinary Science (Cavite State University)

4. Dr. Rodney H. Perez. Microbial Technology (National Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology)

5. Dr. Argel A. Bandala, Electronics and Communications Engineering (De La Salle University)

6. Dr. Erees Queen B. Macabebe, Physics (Ateneo De Manila University)

7. Dr. Jaime Alfonso M. Aherrera, Cardiology (University of the Philippines – Philippine General Hospital)

8. Dr. Francis Norman C. Paraan, Physics (University of the Philippines Diliman)

9. Dr. Marlon T. Conato, Chemistry (University of the Philippines Diliman)

10. Dr. Betchaida D. Payot, Geology (University of the Philippines Diliman)

11. Dr. Aries A. Arugay, Political Science (University of the Philippines Diliman)

12. Dr. Erika Fille T. Legara, Physics (Asian Institute of Management)

