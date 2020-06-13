Mandaue City Hall to resume operations on June 15

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City Hall is expected to reopen its doors to the public starting on Monday, June 15, 2020.

In a Facebook post this Saturday morning, the Public Information Office (PIO), said that clean-up operations were ongoing in fire-affected offices located at the second floor of the Mandaue Presidencia, a Neo-Grec style building that serves as the seat of government in the city.

PIO said that personnel from the Department of General Services (DGS) were working “overtime to clear the debris from the left-wing of the Presidencia [that was] gutted by fire last Thursday morning.”

“Mayor Jonas C. Cortes assures the public that the services of the City Hall will resume this coming Monday,” said the PIO advisory.

Photos below were grabbed from the Mandaue City PIO Facebook page: