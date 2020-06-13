Naga to give 41K health packs to seniors, residents

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Naga City government in southern Cebu will be distributing 41,000 health packs to senior citizens and other residents as a way to combat the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The city government announced on its Facebook page on Saturday, June 13, 2020 that they would be giving at least 12,000 health packs for the senior citizens since they were considered as the most vulnerable age group to the disease.

The health pack would contain 60 capsules of Vitamin C, reusable face masks, and alcohol. The packs will be distributed to the households, so the senior citizens would need not go out to get them.

Similarly, 29,000 residents of the city will also receive a similar health pack from the city government. The health packs would also contain Vitamin C, reusable face masks, alcohol, soap.

“Kini aron sa hinay-hinay, mahimong batasan sa mga tinun-an ang paghugas sa ilang mga kamot ug pagsul-ob og face mask,” said the city government.

(This is to help the residents make it a habit to wash their hands and wear face masks.)

Mayor Kristine Chiong has ordered the distribution of the health packs as proactive approach to preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

As of June 12, 2020, Naga City already has six cases of the COVID-19.

The mayor urged the residents to commit to a healthy lifestyle such as practicing proper hygiene, eating healthy, and having a regular exercise to boost the immune system and fight the disease from their homes./dbs