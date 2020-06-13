Ferro to public: PRO-7 cops will be your protector not your oppressor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Your amigo cops, your Police Regional Office 7 will be your protector not your oppressor.”

This was the assurance of Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director, regarding the recent celebration of Independence day and issues related to the protests staged a week ago, which led to the arrest of eight individuals from cause-oriented groups.

In an earlier interview, today, June 13, 2020, Ferro said that he was grateful for the Cebuanos, who followed the no mass gathering policy during the Independence Day celebration. This was despite some supporters and groups against the anti-terrorism bill, who staged a short rally in Colon Street and Gorordo Avenue in Cebu City on the morning of June 12.

According to Ferro, the groups had understood what the consequences of their actions would be if they would continue to pursue what was prohibited.

“Atong gibuhat is constitutional… di nato gisuppress ang ilang freedom to express freedom of speech, but public gathering is prohibited… the problem is human to human transmission as it is very dangerous up to this time that Cebu is still facing the challenge against COVID-19. We have to help each other,” said Ferro.

Ferro said that it would be the responsibility of each persons to contribute for the safety of the community./dbs