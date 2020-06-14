Cebuano visual artist produces fashionable turbans to raise funds for COVID-19 frontliners

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Renowned Cebuano visual artist Francis Sollano is using his talent to raise funds for COVID-19 initiatives in Cebu.

After having been recognized here and abroad, Sollano said he wanted to give back to the community by organizing the #ArtToHeal Campaign, an initiative that aims to use art in raising funds to support initiatives by various organizations here to cope with the ill effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Its main thrust is to partner with various organizations. It intends to auction and sell artworks, design posters and info-graphics, and design limited edition fashion wear. All these are meant to raise funds to help purchase PPEs for medical workers and service personnel, as well as provide relief packs for indigent families affected by Covid-19,” said Sollano.

Sollano through the Francis Sollano Creative Studio assembled a team of local artists to produce fashionable items that they could produce and sell.

The #ArtToHeal Campaign was formally launched in March. They started with selling art pieces by their pool of artists. They used the money that they raised to purchase relief goods which they distributed to 500 families in Cebu City.

Sollano said they, later on, produced turbans that were made from premium silk and which they sell at P1,800 per piece.

“The fabrics were my personal collection which I purchased over the years in my trips in Milan, Paris, Tokyo, etc. Whenever I go abroad, I look at the local authentic fabric shops, mostly those with silks,” he said.

The turbans are limited edition pieces. For their first batch, Sollano said that his team produced 16 turbans.

Now working on their second batch, Sollano said they target to produce 14 more turbans depending on the availability of his remaining fabric.

Sollano said he posts copies of the fabric pattern on his Facebook account so interest buyers could take a closer look at the product. Interested buyers are advised to send him a private message to arrange their purchase.

For their next product line, Sollano said they plan to produce headwears and facemasks which they will also launch in the coming days.

He said that proceeds that they will get from the sales of their turban and other future creations will all be spent for the production of PPEs that they will distribute to frontliners in partner institutions.

Who says helping can't be fashionable?