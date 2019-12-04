Cebuano visual artist selected to install at the Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism and Architecture

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Remember the Cebuano visual artist who has been making rounds around the world with his creations?

This December, he will yet again showcase is an artwork in the Bi-City Biennale on Urbanism and Architecture in Shenzhen.

Francis Sollano, a Cebuano visual artist, has been selected to install his work in the Da Peng exhibit on December 19, 2019 and will be open to the public from December 20, 2019 to March 22, 2020.

The Biennale is focused exclusively on the topics of urbanism and architectural urbanization brought about by the digital revolution.

The exhibit carries the theme “ The Sea of Time.”

Sollano’s installation, “Being Home” is inspired by urban settings.

“BEING HOME” is inspired by urban settings generally recognized for dark contrasts of cement, pavements, and decline of greeneries. I revolve on the theme of philosophical conflicts, continuously questioning on various spheres of realities. Due to life experiences, this work allows me to constantly asses my personal wellbeing, inviting the viewer to deeply examine their very own opposing thoughts, as projected by the mirrors in the installation,” says Sollano.

Sollano told CDN Digital that he would want to share this achievement with his trainee, Hans Saetre.

“It’s my advocacy to expose Filipino youth on global excellence on design,” adds Sollano. /bmjo