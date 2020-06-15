Online ‘ukay-ukay’ finds for you by young lady in Cebu!

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Have you ever tried shopping in a thrift shop here in Cebu?

Well, your Cebu experience would not be complete if you have not set foot in any of the thrift shops around the city, especially in downtown Cebu.

Thrift shop shopping is locally known as “Ukay-Ukay” which means you literally have to scout in a pile of clothes to see which ones you like. But with this whole pandemic in the picture, “ukay-ukay” shopping has been put on hold.

But this young lady from Barangay Santo Niño, Cebu City is using the internet to keep their family business alive through her “Online Ukay-Ukay Gig.”

Jean Comendador, 23, is making sure that their supply of “ukay-ukay” clothes will not go to waste and decided to sell these online.

“My family actually runs an ukay-ukay business. Lisod kaayo ang life when we had no source of income and were forced to close our stores for the meantime. Then finally, under GCQ na ang Cebu and maka open nami sa among tindahan, but the problem is really that dili na same ang sales from when everything was still normal, so I thought maybe I could sell online pud,” she said.

Comendador started her online “ukay-ukay” gig on Wednesday, June 10, and to her surprise all the clothes were sold out.

She does all the mix and match of the clothes that usually ranges from P50-P200 apiece.

Orders can be picked up in their store in Downtown Cebu or they can be delivered.

So if you are into some online ukay-ukay shopping visit Jean Comendador’s Facebook account for some “ukay-ukay” fashion ensembles! /dbs