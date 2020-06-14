Carcar cops to illegal gamblers: If you keep on gambling, we keep on arresting

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Kung magsige mo og sugal, magsige sad mi og dakop.”

(If you keep on gambling, then we will also keep on arresting you.)

This was the warning of Police Corporal Argie Noel Espinosa of the Carcar City Police Station after they again arrested eight men, who were engaged in “tigbakay” or illegal gambling activity in Sitio Pajo, Barangay Napo, in this southern Cebu city at around 11 a.m. today, June 14, 2020.

Read more: Carcar City tigbakay raid nets 18 men

The arrests happened 7 days after police arrested 18 men also engaging in tigbakay or illegal cockfighting activity in Barangay Valladolid, Carcar City.

Espinosa said that the illegal gamblers were discovered after a concerned citizen reported to their office about men, who were gathering in a vacant lot in the area and were betting on the fighting cocks.

Eight men were caught by the police while others scampered off to different directions. Included in the arrested persons were some senior citizens.

Espinosa identified the arrested individuals as Emitirio Dayuta, 70; Geoglen Lanit, 38; Geronimo Embalzado, 61; Joseph Uson, 48; Christopher Años, 41; Antonio Sabal, 57; Orlando Lumayno, 44 and Ronald Bagol, 50.

Except for Uson and Bagol, who were from Barangay Ocaña, Carcar City, the others were from the area of the incident.

Police are set to file a case of violation of Presidential Decree 1602 or the law on illegal gambling against those arrested.

Espinosa said that the men were temporarily detained in their Carcar Police Station’s detention facility./dbs