Cordova Police Station cop, 9 detainees positive of COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 10 persons tested positive of coronavirus disease in the Cordova Police Station, and they are a policeman and nine detainees.

Police Lieutenant Jan Ace Layug, Cordova Police Station chief, said that they had already transferred this morning, June 14, 2020, the nine detainees in the isolation center of the town while the policeman was also transferred to the Vicente Rama National High School.

It was announced on Tuesday, June 9, that four policemen tested positive of COVID-19 after undertaking rapid testing while the 11 detainees also underwent swab testing on June 8 after showing some symptoms of the virus.

According to Layug, the policeman, who is assigned in the mobile patrol, was asymptomatic while the nine other detainees experienced high fever and shortness of breathing.

Layug said that the 11 detainees, who were tested, had a history of tuberculosis (TB), which all the more qualified them for the swab testing after showing symptoms of the COVID-19 virus.

The five other individuals, who tested negative of the virus — three policemen and two detainees — were being isolated in the Cordova Police Station.

Layug said that the three policemen were required to finish the 14-day quarantine before they would be allowed to go back to work.

