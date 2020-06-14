Baby girl in Toledo City beats COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The newborn baby from Toledo City, who was found positive of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) six days after birth, had officially recovered from the infection, the city health department announced this Sunday, June 14, 2020.

The baby girl, who turned one month old on June 12, is now with her family in Barangay Poblacion, said the Toledo City Health Department.

“Fully Recovered. After 2 repeat swab tests nga ni-yield [og] ug negative result ato na [gi-consider] nga RECOVERED si baby. Karon uban na niya ang iyang pamilya sa Barangay Poblacion, Toledo City,” the Toledo City Health Department wrote on its Facebook page.

The baby was born last May 12 in a birthing center in the city. However, the baby was rushed to the Toledo City Hospital after having difficulty in breathing, and she was diagnosed with neonatal pneumonia.

The baby was then transferred to the Talisay District Hospital where she was swabbed. Her test results came back positive of COVID-19 last May 18.

Meanwhile, the city health department also said that its COVID-19 Patient No. 2, a resident of Barangay Poblacion, had continued to be under quarantine in the city’s step-down facility and had remained asymptomatic. He is also set for a second test to determine if he is already free of the infection.

Toledo’s Patient No. 3, a resident of Barangay Sangi, remains confined at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) despite being in a stable condition. The Toledo City Health Department said the patient is diagnosed with cerebrovascular (CVD) bleeding. The city’s fourth patient, meanwhile, is currently under quarantine in the Bayanihan Center in Cebu City. The patient, a resident of Barangay Subayon, is a stage 3 cancer patient. The city’s fifth patient, the caretaker of Toledo City’s Patient No. 3, also remains asymptomatic. The Toledo City Health Department said they were also coordinating her transfer to the Bayanihan Center./dbs