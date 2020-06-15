EMB-7 office closed for disinfection on June 15 and 16

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) announces the closure of its office located in Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City from June 15 to 16 for disinfection.

However, an advisory that was posted on the EMB Region7 Facebook page says that the submission of applications and other documents can still be done via email.

“As precautionary measures and to ensure public health and safety, the DENR-EMB 7 will conduct disinfection and sanitation of the buildings and premises. Thus, public entry will not be allowed in the DENR Compound in Banilad, Mandaue City,” the advisory reads.