Teacher facing obstruction rap for trying to hide kin from cops

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A public school teacher has been charged with obstruction of justice after he allegedly tried to hide in his house two relatives, who were pursued by police for engaging in tigbakay or illegal cockfighting on June 14, 2020 in Barangay Lower Linao, Minglanilla town in southern Cebu.

Archie Matinao Sulat, a public school teacher, was arrested after he tried to hide his two relatives — Jesus Sederiosa, 68; and Cesario Angco, 64 — who were being pursued by policemen during a tigbakay raid in the barangay at past 4 p.m. on June 14, said Police Major Homoc, Minglanilla Police Station chief, in a phone interview with CDN Digital.

Sederiosa and Angco were among the six men arrested for engaging in tigbakay or illegal cockfighting activity during Sunday’s police operation in Minglanilla town.

Homoc said that as the illegal gamblers flee in different directions during the raid, policemen happened to go after Sederiosa and Angco, who they saw enter a house.

When policemen asked Sulat, the owner of the house, if the persons they pursued were inside his house, Sulat allegedly denied.

But then police saw the two men they were pursuing inside the house and arrested them. They also arrested Sulat for trying to mislead policemen on the whereabouts of the two suspects.

Aside from Sederiosa and Angco, police also arrested four other illegal gamblers — Edison Guelbert Noquilla, 62; Jerous Gerondalan, 26; Gilbert Abarquez, 35; and Jonery Gumaling of legal age.

The six men were charged with illegal gambling or the illegal cockfighting law while Sulat was charged with obstruction of justice.

The seven men were detained at the Minglanilla Police Station./dbs