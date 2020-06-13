Minglanilla cops to ‘tigbakay’ gamblers: ‘Just stay home’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Minglanilla policemen warned the “tigbakay” aficionados to just stay home if they had nothing else to do than spend their spare time on illegal cockfighting because they would have to spend time in jail if they would be caught.

Police Staff Sergeant Earnest Laspuña of the Minglanilla Police Station gave this warning after they caught two men participating in an illegal cockfighting activity (tigbakay) in Sitio Kantibhang, Barangay Pakigne, Minglanilla town in southern Cebu at around 1 p.m. today, June 13.

Laspuña identified the two arrested men as Joram Gallardo Tito, 40, of the town’s Centro, Barangay Calajo-an, and Neil Abrao Lorde, 41, of Sitio Kantibhang.

Laspuña said that only the two among 10 men were arrested as the others quickly escaped from the area.

Read more: Carcar City tigbakay raid nets 18 men

He said that the arrest of the two men would show that no matter where these illegal gamblers would organize their activities, they would eventually be found out, arrested and be brought to jail.

Read more: Nabbed tigbakay gamblers are SAP, 4Ps beneficiaries — police

Laspuña said that even those, who escaped from them, should know that their luck would soon run out and police would arrest them.

“Puyo lang gyud unta sila sa ilaha (They should just stay home),” said Laspuña.

Read more: 72-year-old man, 2 others nabbed for tigbakay

The two arrested persons in an interview denied they were participating in the activity, but Laspuña said it was the usual alibi of those arrested.

The arrested persons were detained at the Minglanilla Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges that police were set to file on Monday, June 15./dbs