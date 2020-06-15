CCPO chief to public: Please follow guidelines

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) have one appeal to the public during this general community quarantine (GCQ) period and possible downgrade of the quarantine status of the city, and that would be to follow quarantine guidelines.

Police Colonel Cydric Earl Tamayo, officer-in-charge of CCPO, told reporters in a phone interview, this morning, June 15, 2020, that no matter what the decision of President Rodrigo Duterte would be about the status of the city, the fight against coronavirus disease could only be won if the public would follow the guidelines.

This would include strict observance of social distancing, wearing of face masks and avoiding large crowds or mass gathering.

“Akong hangyo unta mag observe sa pag suot sa mask, social distancing. With that they will contribute in the fight against COVID,” said Tamayo.

(I appeal to the public to observe the wearing of mask and social distancing. With that they will contribute in the fight against COVID.)

According to Tamayo, police are prepared to take on whichever status Cebu City will be placed in as the police force has come prepared with reserved personnel in the Crisis Response Battalion, when there there would be a need to augment more forces in the areas around the city.

However, Tamayo asked the public that if they also would do their part by following the guidelines, at least they would also be able to help the policemen in securing the community.

Tamayo said that the death of their two personnel should serve as a reminder that no one was yet safe.

