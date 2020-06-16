Cop killed, another injured in separate road accidents on June 15

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Never be complacent even when driving on an empty or near-empty road.

Police Staff Sergent Venerando Bacalso of the Mabolo Police Station issued his reminder following a road accident that led to the death of a policeman in Cebu City late night on Monday, June 15, 2020.

Bacalso said that Patrolman Mark Ian Recla, 36, was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle and landed on the road.

Quoting the outcome of their initial investigation, it appears that Recla was overspeeding which could have caused him to lose his balance.

“Kusog-kusog gyud siguro iayahang dagan samot kay mingaw ang dalan,” Bacalso said.

(He may have been overspeeding because city roads are already empty or near-empty by this time.)

The accident happened past 11 p.m. along Archbishop Reyes Avenue in Barangay Luz, Cebu City.

Bacalso said that Recla, who just came from work at the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) located along Osmeña Boulevard and was driving his motorcycle on his way home to Barangay Talamban, was already dead when brought to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC).

Earlier on Monday, Police Major John Abrio also figured in a road accident while along the national highway in the vicinity of Barangay Luka in Osob town.

Abrio, a resident of Barangay Busay in Cebu City, was traveling south when he was suddenly thrown off his motorcycle at around 5 p.m. The policeman was on his way to work at the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (NOPPO) where he is currently assigned.

But unlike Recla, Abrio was lucky to have survived his fall.

Police Staff Sergeant Jerwin Arado of NOPPO said that Abrio only sustained bruises on his body. / dcb