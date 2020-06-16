7 new COVID recoveries reported in Talisay City on first day of MECQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Talisay City recorded seven new recoveries of the coronavirus disease 2019 this morning or a few hours after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) placed the city under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas said the city now has a total of 43 recoveries from the deadly virus.

As of Tuesday morning, June 16, 2020, Talisay City has logged a total of 118 cases of the infection with 16 deaths.

In a Facebook post, Gullas said IATF’s decision to place his city under MECQ came as a surprise since there are other local government units with more cases of the infection that remain under general community quarantine (GCQ).

While he no longer wanted to question the IATF decision, Gullas apologized to his constituents for the inconveniences that will result from their current status.

Gullas is expected to address Talisay City residents within the day and after he meets with the different stakeholders. / dcb